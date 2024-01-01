https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614850Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElephant Attacking a Feline during late 4th-mid 5th century. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614850View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3056 x 2032 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadElephant Attacking a Feline during late 4th-mid 5th century. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More