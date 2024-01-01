rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614866
Seated Buddha with hands in lap 11th century. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Seated Buddha with hands in lap 11th century. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614866

View CC0 License

Seated Buddha with hands in lap 11th century. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More