https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614866Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSeated Buddha with hands in lap 11th century. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614866View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 815 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1304 x 1920 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSeated Buddha with hands in lap 11th century. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More