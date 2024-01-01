rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614884
American flag campaign banner for Stephen A. Douglas and Herschel V. Johnson (1860) by H.C. Howard. Original from the…
American flag campaign banner for Stephen A. Douglas and Herschel V. Johnson (1860) by H.C. Howard. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
7614884

View CC0 License

