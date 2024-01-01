rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614889
Studies of Statuary in Niches (ca. 1830) by Karl Ludwig Wilhelm von Zanth. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Studies of Statuary in Niches (ca. 1830) by Karl Ludwig Wilhelm von Zanth. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7614889

View CC0 License

Studies of Statuary in Niches (ca. 1830) by Karl Ludwig Wilhelm von Zanth. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More