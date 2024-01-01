https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614889Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudies of Statuary in Niches (ca. 1830) by Karl Ludwig Wilhelm von Zanth. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614889View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 958 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2794 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3783 x 3020 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStudies of Statuary in Niches (ca. 1830) by Karl Ludwig Wilhelm von Zanth. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More