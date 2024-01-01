https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7614896Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe autobiography of Abraham Lincoln (1872). Original from the Library of Congress.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7614896View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 950 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2771 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6848 x 8651 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6848 x 8651 px | 300 dpi | 169.6 MBFree DownloadThe autobiography of Abraham Lincoln (1872). Original from the Library of Congress.More