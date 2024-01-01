rawpixel
American entomology, or Descriptions of the insects of North America (ca. 1824–1828) print in high resolution by Thomas Say. Original from the Beinecke Rare Book & Manuscript Library. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7615147

View CC0 License

