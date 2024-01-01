https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615409Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextProof for an American flag campaign banner for John C. Breckinridge and Joseph Lane (1860) by H.C. Howard. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7615409View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 95.39 MBFree DownloadProof for an American flag campaign banner for John C. Breckinridge and Joseph Lane (1860) by H.C. Howard. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More