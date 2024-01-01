rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7615409
Proof for an American flag campaign banner for John C. Breckinridge and Joseph Lane (1860) by H.C. Howard. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Proof for an American flag campaign banner for John C. Breckinridge and Joseph Lane (1860) by H.C. Howard. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7615409

View CC0 License

Proof for an American flag campaign banner for John C. Breckinridge and Joseph Lane (1860) by H.C. Howard. Original from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More