Besieged fortress from the Palace of Tiglath-Pileser III (746-727 BC) by Assyrian. Original from The Minneapolis Institute…
Besieged fortress from the Palace of Tiglath-Pileser III (746-727 BC) by Assyrian. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7615915

View CC0 License

