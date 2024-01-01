rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616029
Judith with the Head of Holofernes, and a Vision of the Virgin and Child Casting Out Evil (ca. 1749). Original from The…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Judith with the Head of Holofernes, and a Vision of the Virgin and Child Casting Out Evil (ca. 1749). Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7616029

View CC0 License

Judith with the Head of Holofernes, and a Vision of the Virgin and Child Casting Out Evil (ca. 1749). Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More