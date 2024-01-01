https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616413Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCeiling Design (ca. 1785) by Giovanni Giuseppe Jarmorini. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7616413View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2839 x 3549 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2839 x 3549 px | 300 dpi | 57.69 MBFree DownloadCeiling Design (ca. 1785) by Giovanni Giuseppe Jarmorini. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More