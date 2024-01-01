rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616413
Ceiling Design (ca. 1785) by Giovanni Giuseppe Jarmorini. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Ceiling Design (ca. 1785) by Giovanni Giuseppe Jarmorini. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7616413

View CC0 License

Ceiling Design (ca. 1785) by Giovanni Giuseppe Jarmorini. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More