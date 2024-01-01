rawpixel
Study of a Relief Sculpture (ca. 1830) print in high resolution by Karl Ludwig Wilhelm von Zanth. Original from the…
Study of a Relief Sculpture (ca. 1830) print in high resolution by Karl Ludwig Wilhelm von Zanth. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7616660

View CC0 License

