https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616660Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudy of a Relief Sculpture (ca. 1830) print in high resolution by Karl Ludwig Wilhelm von Zanth. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7616660View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 961 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1728 x 2158 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1728 x 2158 px | 300 dpi | 21.37 MBFree DownloadStudy of a Relief Sculpture (ca. 1830) print in high resolution by Karl Ludwig Wilhelm von Zanth. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More