Fantastic mountainous landscape with a starry sky by Robert Caney (1847–1911). Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Fantastic mountainous landscape with a starry sky by Robert Caney (1847–1911). Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

