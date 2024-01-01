https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616973Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe fruit sellers (1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useID : 7616973View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4701 x 3761 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4701 x 3761 px | 300 dpi | 101.21 MBFree DownloadThe fruit sellers (1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More