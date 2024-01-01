rawpixel
The fruit sellers (1845) photography in high resolution by William Henry Fox Talbot. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
7616973

View CC0 License

