https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616974Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStudies of a classical bust (1774 to 1775) painting in high resolution by Joseph Wright of Derby. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7616974View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1000 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2917 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3414 x 4096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3414 x 4096 px | 300 dpi | 80.05 MBFree DownloadStudies of a classical bust (1774 to 1775) painting in high resolution by Joseph Wright of Derby. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More