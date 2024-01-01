rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616974
Studies of a classical bust (1774 to 1775) painting in high resolution by Joseph Wright of Derby. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Studies of a classical bust (1774 to 1775) painting in high resolution by Joseph Wright of Derby. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Studies of a classical bust (1774 to 1775) painting in high resolution by Joseph Wright of Derby. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

