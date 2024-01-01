rawpixel
Oriental field sports (1807) print in high resolution by Thomas Williamson. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery.…
Oriental field sports (1807) print in high resolution by Thomas Williamson. Original from the Yale University Art Gallery. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
7617041

View CC0 License

