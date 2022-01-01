https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7619126Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage lion, black and white animal illustrationMorePremiumRoyalty Free PhotoID : 7619126View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2240 x 1600 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2240 x 1600 px | 300 dpi | 20.54 MBVintage lion, black and white animal illustrationMore