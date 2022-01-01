Chinese oriental embroidery border psd. Original public domain image. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel. More Premium Royalty Free PSD ID : 7625855 View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3300 x 1856 px | 300 dpi | 52.74 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 675 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3300 x 1856 px | 300 dpi