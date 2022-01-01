rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7625876
Chinese oriental png embroidery border, transparent background. Original public domain image. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chinese oriental png embroidery border, transparent background. Original public domain image. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Premium
Royalty Free Transparent PNG
ID : 
7625876

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2022 Rawpixel Ltd.

Chinese oriental png embroidery border, transparent background. Original public domain image. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More