https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7627863Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen leaf collage element, botanical design psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 7627863View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpi | 87.19 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 4000 x 2666 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Green leaf collage element, botanical design psdMore