https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7629732Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng Victorian lady illustration sticker, transparent background. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePremiumRoyalty Free Transparent PNGID : 7629732View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1700 x 1700 pxCompatible with :Png Victorian lady illustration sticker, transparent background. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More