https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635046Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHelen Hyde's The Sauce-Pan Shop (1908). Original public domain image from the Smithsonian.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635046View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3163 x 2100 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 797 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3163 x 2100 px | 300 dpi | 19.02 MBFree DownloadHelen Hyde's The Sauce-Pan Shop (1908). Original public domain image from the Smithsonian.More