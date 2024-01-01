https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635061Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHelen Hyde's Feeding the Bunnies (1912). Original public domain image from the Smithsonian.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635061View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1976 x 1964 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1073 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 1976 x 1964 px | 300 dpi | 11.12 MBFree DownloadHelen Hyde's Feeding the Bunnies (1912). Original public domain image from the Smithsonian.More