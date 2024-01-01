rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635065
Courtisane uit het Sanomatsuya huis, (c. 1828) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Rijksmuseum.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Courtisane uit het Sanomatsuya huis, (c. 1828) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Rijksmuseum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635065

View License

Courtisane uit het Sanomatsuya huis, (c. 1828) print in high resolution by Keisai Eisen. Original from The Rijksmuseum.

More