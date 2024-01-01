rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635145
Hachimantarō Yoshiie at Nakoso Barrier (1876) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hachimantarō Yoshiie at Nakoso Barrier (1876) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635145

View License

Hachimantarō Yoshiie at Nakoso Barrier (1876) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

More