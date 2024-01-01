https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635145Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHachimantarō Yoshiie at Nakoso Barrier (1876) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635145View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 826 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1899 x 2758 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1899 x 2758 px | 300 dpi | 13.18 MBFree DownloadHachimantarō Yoshiie at Nakoso Barrier (1876) print in high resolution by Tsukioka Yoshitoshi. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. More