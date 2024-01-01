An attack on Beijing Castle during the Boxer Rebellion.Translation of Japanese text:Top, center: The Fall of the Pekin Castle The Hostile Army Being Beaten Away From The Imperial Castle By The Allied Armies (same as English on bottom)Top, right: 清國戰亂畫報其廿壱, roughly translating to Pictorial on War Disturbance of Qing Part 21.Left border:Date of printing: September 3, Meiji 33. Date of publication: 13th of the same month in the same year. 15 Minami Norimonochō, Kanda Ward, Tokyo City. Illustrator, Printer and Publisher: Torajirō Kasai. Sales Agency: Seiundō.
Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons