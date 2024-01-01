rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635333
Kishū kumano iwatake tori (Iwatake mushroom gathering at Kumano in Kishu) from Hiroshige II's Shokoku meisho hyakkei ("100 famous views of Japan" or "100 famous views of the provinces").

Original public domain image from Wikimedia Commons

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635333

View License

