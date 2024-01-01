rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635439
Tiger lily (ca. 1861&ndash;1864) print in high resolution by Shunpo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Tiger lily (ca. 1861–1864) print in high resolution by Shunpo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635439

View License

Tiger lily (ca. 1861–1864) print in high resolution by Shunpo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More