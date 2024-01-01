https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635440Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBeauty Looking Back (ca. 1690 painting in high resolution by Hishikawa Moronobu. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635440View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 728 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2123 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3297 x 5435 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3297 x 5435 px | 300 dpi | 51.29 MBFree DownloadBeauty Looking Back (ca. 1690 painting in high resolution by Hishikawa Moronobu. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More