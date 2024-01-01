rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635450
Yellow Roses and Creeping Saxifrages, from the series “Collection of Plants for the Kasumi Poetry Circle” (1810s) print in high resolution by Kubota Shunman. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635450

View License

