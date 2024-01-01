https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635474Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAlbum with Paintings and Calligraphy during second half 19th century print in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635474View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1043 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3042 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4195 x 4827 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4195 x 4827 px | 300 dpi | 57.96 MBFree DownloadAlbum with Paintings and Calligraphy during second half 19th century print in high resolution by Urakami Shunkin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More