https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635488Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHydrangea during early 19th century painting in high resolution by Nakamura Hochu. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635488View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 417 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1215 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1882 x 5420 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1882 x 5420 px | 300 dpi | 29.21 MBFree DownloadHydrangea during early 19th century painting in high resolution by Nakamura Hochu. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More