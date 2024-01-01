rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635500
Party Held by a Meandering Stream during 19th century painting in high resolution by Nakamura Hochu. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Party Held by a Meandering Stream during 19th century painting in high resolution by Nakamura Hochu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635500

View License

Party Held by a Meandering Stream during 19th century painting in high resolution by Nakamura Hochu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More