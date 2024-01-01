https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635500Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextParty Held by a Meandering Stream during 19th century painting in high resolution by Nakamura Hochu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635500View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 636 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1855 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 7206 x 3819 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7206 x 3819 px | 300 dpi | 78.76 MBFree DownloadParty Held by a Meandering Stream during 19th century painting in high resolution by Nakamura Hochu. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More