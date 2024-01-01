rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635576
Admiral Ding Ruchang of the Chinese Beiyang Fleet, Totally Destroyed at Weihaiwei, Commits Suicide at His Official Residence…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Admiral Ding Ruchang of the Chinese Beiyang Fleet, Totally Destroyed at Weihaiwei, Commits Suicide at His Official Residence (1895) print in high resolution by Mizuno Toshikata. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635576

View License

Admiral Ding Ruchang of the Chinese Beiyang Fleet, Totally Destroyed at Weihaiwei, Commits Suicide at His Official Residence (1895) print in high resolution by Mizuno Toshikata. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More