rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635630
Chōken with Bamboo Pattern during 19th century clothing in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Chōken with Bamboo Pattern during 19th century clothing in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635630

View License

Chōken with Bamboo Pattern during 19th century clothing in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More