rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635645
Portrait of Ono no Tsu (ca. 1660&ndash;1670) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Portrait of Ono no Tsu (ca. 1660–1670) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635645

View License

Portrait of Ono no Tsu (ca. 1660–1670) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More