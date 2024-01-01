https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635658Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAltar Frontal during 18th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635658View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1147 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3346 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3822 x 3654 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3822 x 3654 px | 300 dpi | 39.98 MBFree DownloadAltar Frontal during 18th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More