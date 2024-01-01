rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635662
Lotus and Fish in Rondel during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Lotus and Fish in Rondel during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635662

View License

Lotus and Fish in Rondel during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More