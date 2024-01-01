https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635662Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLotus and Fish in Rondel during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635662View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1074 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1074 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1074 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2039 x 2028 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1074 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1074 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1074 px | 300 dpiOriginal TIFF 2039 x 2028 px | 300 dpi | 11.86 MBFree DownloadLotus and Fish in Rondel during 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More