https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635663Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLight-blue fragment decorated with flowing water, irises, and hollyhocks during 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635663View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 919 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2682 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3722 x 4858 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3722 x 4858 px | 300 dpi | 51.76 MBFree DownloadLight-blue fragment decorated with flowing water, irises, and hollyhocks during 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from The Minneapolis Institute of Art.More