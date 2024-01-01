https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635679Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGreen-ground fragment decorated with floral arabesques and hollyhocks during 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635679View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 868 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1840 x 2543 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1840 x 2543 px | 300 dpi | 13.42 MBFree DownloadGreen-ground fragment decorated with floral arabesques and hollyhocks during 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More