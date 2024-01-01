rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635679
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635679

View License

Green-ground fragment decorated with floral arabesques and hollyhocks during 19th century textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

