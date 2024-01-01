rawpixel
Our Torpedo Hitting a Russian Warship at the Great Naval Battle of Port Arthur (1904) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
Our Torpedo Hitting a Russian Warship at the Great Naval Battle of Port Arthur (1904) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635697

Our Torpedo Hitting a Russian Warship at the Great Naval Battle of Port Arthur (1904) print in high resolution by Kobayashi Kiyochika. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

