rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635698
Heron Maiden (1925&ndash;1940) painting in high resolution by Kitano Tsunetomi. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Heron Maiden (1925–1940) painting in high resolution by Kitano Tsunetomi. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635698

View License

Heron Maiden (1925–1940) painting in high resolution by Kitano Tsunetomi. Original from the Saint Louis Art Museum.

More