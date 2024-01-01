https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635838Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMorning Glories (1920s-1930s) in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635838View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 267 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 779 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2311 x 10384 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2311 x 10384 px | 300 dpi | 68.66 MBFree DownloadMorning Glories (1920s-1930s) in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More