https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635839Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPainting with Kogō in Sagano (1920s-1930s) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635839View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 555 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1620 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5287 x 2447 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5287 x 2447 px | 300 dpi | 37.02 MBFree DownloadPainting with Kogō in Sagano (1920s-1930s) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More