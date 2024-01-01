https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635851Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNoh Scene: Takasago (1920s) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635851View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 427 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1246 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1946 x 5467 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1946 x 5467 px | 300 dpi | 30.44 MBFree DownloadNoh Scene: Takasago (1920s) painting in high resolution by Kamisaka Sekka. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More