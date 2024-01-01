https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635868Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRooster (18th century) print in high resolution by Itō Jakuchū. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635868View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 776 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1794 x 2775 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1794 x 2775 px | 300 dpi | 14.25 MBFree DownloadRooster (18th century) print in high resolution by Itō Jakuchū. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. More