https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635918Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKatsushika Hokusai’s orchid flower, Album of Sketches (1760–1849) painting. Original public domain image from the MET museum.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635918View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1172 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3419 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3719 x 3807 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKatsushika Hokusai’s orchid flower, Album of Sketches (1760–1849) painting. Original public domain image from the MET museum.More