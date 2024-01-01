https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635919Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWater plant (second half 18th century) painting in high resolution by Itō Jakuchū. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635919View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 740 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2157 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5048 x 3111 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5048 x 3111 px | 300 dpi | 44.94 MBFree DownloadWater plant (second half 18th century) painting in high resolution by Itō Jakuchū. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. More