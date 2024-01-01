rawpixel
Water plant (second half 18th century) painting in high resolution by Itō Jakuchū. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
Water plant (second half 18th century) painting in high resolution by Itō Jakuchū. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7635919

View License

