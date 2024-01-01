https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7635935Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNew Year's Sun (1800) painting in high resolution by Itō Jakuchū. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7635935View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 460 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1343 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2148 x 5598 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2148 x 5598 px | 300 dpi | 34.41 MBFree DownloadNew Year's Sun (1800) painting in high resolution by Itō Jakuchū. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. More