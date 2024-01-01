rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636047
Sawamura Tanosuke no Yūsuke nyōbō Osen. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sawamura Tanosuke no Yūsuke nyōbō Osen. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636047

View License

Sawamura Tanosuke no Yūsuke nyōbō Osen. Original from the Library of Congress.

More