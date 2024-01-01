rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7636155
Sumiyoshi no meigetsu. Original from the Library of Congress.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Sumiyoshi no meigetsu. Original from the Library of Congress.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7636155

View License

Sumiyoshi no meigetsu. Original from the Library of Congress.

More